Celtic fans sceptical after Dedryck Boyata sends cryptic Instagram post

Dedryck Boyata has fuelled speculation over his future at Celtic after posting a video to his Instagram story.

Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata. Picture: SNS

The Belgian centre-back let his followers know he was watching Manga’s Dragon Ball, but also included a couple of seconds where his camera phone was pointed documents on the table, which looked suspiciously like a contract.

He also included the pen-and-paper emoji, a favourite of clubs on social media to announce signings or new contracts.

Boyata will see his current deal expire at the end of the season and it had been assumed the player would either leave in January or next summer.

Celtic have not given up hope of trying to get the 27-year-old to agree to a new deal and this video may suggest it’s not outwith the realms of possibility.

Boyata's post on Instagram.

However, supporters on social media are a little more sceptical. On popular fans forum Kerrydale Street, one poster wrote: “He’s playing games on his insta, blatantly obviously showing a contract and a pen on his table, doesn’t show if it’s a contract from us or whatever but he’s being cryptic and he knows it.”

Another added: “Not ready to play games with the carrot after the s*** he pulled in the summer.”

Though one was a little more optimistic, saying: “I’ve long since given up on him staying, if the club manage to keep him it would be incredible.”