Celtic fans react on Twitter after crucial 1-0 win over Rosenborg

Celtic are just a point away from qualifying for the knockout rounds of the Europa League after Thursday night’s 1-0 win over Rosenborg.

READ MORE - Rosenborg 0 - 1 Celtic: Sinclair header earns crucial win

Celtic supporters cheer on their side in Trondheim. Picture: Ole Martin Wold/NTB scanpix via AP

In the wake of the victory, jubilant Celtic supporters took to social media to share their delight. Here are some of the best tweets...

@Owenmckelvie1: “The curse of the yellow shirt is over.”

@CeltiCRab19671: “Careful Police Scotland don’t blame the players for this win or for Salzburg defeating Leipzig.”

@DanTheManMax: “Well done Bhoys, @Scotty_Sinclair shutting his doubters up again, the result elsewhere means we ‘only’ need a draw to qualify for last 32, time to make more history Bhoys and Ghirls, SMSM had written our away result off, but that’s what we needed going into beautiful Sunday.”

@Dm11111111: “Should have been a lot more. We need to qualify now, no bottling this Celtic.”

@_collx: “So much harder than it needed to be but good score none the less!”

@83Ways2SkinACat: “Over the last two and a bit years James Forrest has rammed every critics word right down their throats. Is by far our POTY so far. Rodgers has improved his end product ten fold. He gets us up the pitch in a no way nobody else can in the hoops inc Paddy Roberts.”

@lickynaing: “I see Scott Brown has somehow been made aware ae ma tweet last night. Subbed on the night wae a fully naked napper. Much better.”

@888MumbaiMagic: “Scott Sinclair... another vital goal. How important might that be?”

@Barcabhoy1: “If you watch a replay of the Celtic game , without the nerves that live brings , then you’ll see how professional that was. Tremendous first half and very composed 2nd half. This team is growing, learning and improving.”

@watters_nrgsuk: “Great result but need to learn that in last minute of injury time its best to stay near their corner flag and stay there....not go there and then all the way back to Gordon.....heart attack stuff......”

@JohnHartson10: “Excellent win on the rd from Celtic... very dominant controlled the game for long periods! 1-0 totally flattered Rosenborg... 1 point needed from game 6.”

@ETimsNet: “Gordon did not have one save to make! Defence rock solid. Midfield bossed game. Goal from Sinky and he showed for ball all game. Top performance from Celtic.”