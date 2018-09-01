Celtic fans react as Moussa Dembele seals transfer to Lyon

Celtic supporters have reacted to Moussa Dembele sealing a €20 million switch to Lyon in France.

Dembele’s departure on deadline day leaves the Hoops with just two recognised strikers in the first-team squad in Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths.

Moussa Dembele takes part in what turned out to be his last training session as a Celtic player. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Filip Benkovic joins Celtic on season-long loan from Leicester City

The club brought in Youssouf Mulumbu and Filip Benkovic before the window slammed shut, but didn’t bolster their strikeforce.

• READ MORE - Celtic confirm sale of Moussa Dembele to Lyon

• READ MORE - Gary Hooper tweet sparks speculation from Celtic and Sheffield Wednesday fans

• READ MORE - Steven Gerrard and Brendan Rodgers swap texts ahead of Old Firm game

Here’s a selection of comments from Celtic fans after Dembele’s departure was confirmed...

@LucaAdam19 wrote: “I can confirm Celtic you’ve severely ruined my night and it’s my 18th so cheers.”

@kenthehorse said: “That leaves us with two strikers, who take it in turns to be injured.”

@TheCelticBlog added: “Gutless fraud of a board even got the manager to write their pitiful statement justifying this as being “for the good of the club.” That’s why everyone from Brendan up are in hiding tonight, because the club has done right by us. And in hiding they should stay, the lot of them.”

@grahamkelly1888 tweeted: “Best of luck Moussa Dembele, but remember no player is bigger than the club.”

Mark Anderson said: “Sick tonight. Shocking transfer window and the drama associated with it. Strengthen from a position of strength is the way to success. Very light up front now and injuries a real concern.”

Christopher Clark tweeted: “I’m not defending our transfer activity this window, but he obviously didn’t want to be here. 20 million for a player you get half a season out of and doesn’t want to wear the jersey isn’t a bad deal.”

Sean Fleming echoed previous comments, stating: “No player is bigger than the badge. Good riddance Moussa.”

@Cornerboy79 wrote: “When you don’t spend money to qualify for massive competitions, this is what happens.... You sell the family silver. See, spending money makes money. Look at us now, Europa League and no Dembele.”

Ian Mitchell was conflicted: “£20 million isn’t bad for someone who does not want to be at celtic. Fergus [McCann] had no time for chancers and nor should the club now. But the timing is awful, what a mess the club have made of the close season.”

Brendan McCann took aim at the Celtic hierarchy, saying: “Simply a disastrous five weeks... in any other industry the CEO would be sacked. You prioritised lights and walkways and deprioritised our team. How dare you.”

Ann-Marie Colvan wanted to know: “Why is everyone talking about a replacement? Is that not why we paid £9m for Edouard?”

@richard92371515 wasn’t happy: “Shambles of a transfer window! This is what awaits when Brendan walks. He has been made to look like a fool! He once spoke of the holy trinity: Fans, players and the board. The board have let the fans and the players down big time... most of all Rodgers has been let down.”

@Sc32ie fumed: “Absolute disaster of a transfer window, amateurish stuff from Celtic from start to finish.”

Last words to Eric J Wilson who paraphrased an iconic monologue from a well-known film: “Choose Lawwell. Choose Willo Flood in Jan 2009. Choose Tony Mowbray. Choose Ronny Deila. Choose no living wage. Choose undermining a double treble-winning manager with circa £30m for Dembele, Armstrong and Sviatchenko but only a quarter spent on Edouard and being three positions short. Choose to risk 10 in a row.”