Celtic fans rage over ticket prices for Zenit St Petersburg tie

Celtic fans have expressed their dissatisfaction on social media after learning the cost for season ticket holders to attend the Europa League match with Zenit St Petersburg.

READ MORE - How Celtic have performed in their last five games

Celtic fans have already shelled out for three Champions League group stage ties. Picture: SNS

Adults will have to pay £35 for the first leg encounter on Thursday 15 February, with concessions having to cough up £22 and under-13 tickets costing £18.

Having been made to pay high prices for the club’s three Champions League games, all of which ended in defeat, many fans were hoping the cost would come down significantly for the second tier competition.

Many took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Supporter Derek wrote: “There’s absolutely no need at all for this to be £35. Europa League at Champions League prices. As supporters we have already handed over plenty there’s no need to go over the top on this as well.”

User 10 in a row added: “£53 for me and my boy to go? No thanks.”

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers warns Celtic players fatigue is no excuse