Celtic fans fume at price of lego bus commemorating double treble parade

Celtic have released a special edition lego bus to celebrate the double treble winning parade and fans are not happy about the price.

The bus, which is a replica of the one in which took the team to Celtic Park following their Scottish Cup victory over Motherwell earlier in the season, includes five celebratory players and a trophy.

It follows Hearts who did similar, releasing a lego bus to pay tribute to the 1998 Scottish Cup winning side and the bus parade which followed.

The club took the unprecedented step of organising a bus parade following the Scottish Cup final win in May which confirmed the club’s double treble, winning every domestic trophy under the management of Brendan Rodgers. Thousands of Celtic fans lined the streets to welcome the team back to Celtic Park.

The brick puzzle bus will, according to the club’s official, keep the memories alive of the historical double treble bus parade. However, the memory costs £69.

Celtic have produced a lego replica of the double treble winners parade bus. Picture: SNS/Ross Parker

The price of the product did not go down well with fans on social media.

One fan tweeted: “£69 what a joke. Get this sorted. This is a £10 item all day long it’s not even real Lego”.

“£69 for a joke item? Think you’ve overpriced that by at least £50”, said a fan, while another commented: “Only the 60 quid dearer than it should be”.

Although it was noted by a fan that the club had “missed a chance” by not pricing it £67 to reference the Lisbon Lions’ 1967 European Cup final win over Inter Milan.

