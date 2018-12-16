Celtic fans chief tweets critical message over Hibs’ ticket allocation

Celtic’s supporter liaison officer sent a pointed message aimed at Hibs over the ticket allocation for the game between the sides.

The Easter Road side decided to split the South Stand which houses the away support for the clash with the Scottish champions.

Celtic were given just under 2,000 for the fixture which they sold out.

Hibs fans were encouraged to snap up tickets for the other three stands as quickly as possible. With those three effectively sold out home fans were able to buy tickets for the South Stand.

However, there are a considerable number of empty seats in the home section of the South Stand, something which was noted on Twitter by Celtic’s supporter liaison officer John Paul Taylor.

He sent a tweet of the empty seats next to the Celtic fans with a caption which read: “Football without fans...”

Both Celtic and Rangers often get the whole stand but in recent seasons Hibs have cut their allocation to give more Hibs fans a chance to buy tickets.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital