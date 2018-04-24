Celtic fans are NOT happy with the club’s new 2018/19 kit

Have your say

Celtic fans have reacted after the club’s new 2018/19 kit was unveiled at an event at St Luke’s in Glasgow last night.

However, the famous hoops have been broken up, with a white band on each sleeve - and supporters are aghast at the break with tradition.

Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, Kelly Clark, Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths launch the new kit at St Luke's. Picture: SNS Group

As pictures emerged from the launch event featuring Scott Brown, Kieran Tierney, Moussa Dembele, Leigh Griffiths and Celtic ladies’ Kelly Clark, fans took to social media to air their views.

• READ MORE - Revealed: Celtic’s new home strip for 2018-19 season

Alternative View editor Matt McGlone wrote: “Love the socks and if the hoop on the arm wasn’t broken I’d love that also.

“The hoop is our tradition, it’s always made us different, it’s us.

“What gives some dreamy artuist/designer sitting in London/New York or whereever the right to alter our tradition?”

@EarlyCeltic backed up McGlone’s opinion, adding: “There are things in life which should never change and the green and white hoops are one. It’s our identity and part of our DNA. You can’t improve on green and white hoops.”

There were a lot of references to Yeovil Town and Sporting Lisbon, with Stephen Carberry tweeting: “It looks like every Sporting Lisbon top you’ve ever seen. Nice, but not quite a proper Celtic shirt.”

@smiffyago added: “Sorry, it looks like a Yeovil Town strip with a Celtic badge” while Joe Smith said: “They’ve went for the Yeovil Town look.”

Josh Spence wasn’t as angry as some of his fellow fans, saying: “Dafabet bit is shocking. Not too bad but looks like a cheap Yeovil Town kit.”

One fan fumed: “Worst Hoops I have ever seen in my entire life. We look like a second or third rate Yeovil Town. Embarrassing,” while Aidan added: “Makes us look like a glorified Yeovil Town.”

Daniel Gallagher quipped: “Well, I look forward to following Yeovil Town home and away next season.”

Gerry Miller commented: “After this season’s classic a very poor interpretation of our great kit. Massive let down.”

Tony Green said on Twitter: “The sleeves are an abomination. Who are Celtic entrusting to design our kit and why are’t fans consulted?! At the end of the day it’s us that buy them.”

Jan-Olof, who opined “Close, but no cigar” wrote: “Don’t like the green neckline and the hooped socks looks just out of the kindergarten! This season’s shirt is great; and adjustments - not redrawing would have worked nicely.”

Fan @khursheedshad wrote: “Called hoops for a reason - never to be broken... sort it out.”

• READ MORE - Today’s football news, rumours and gossip

@PolskaBhoy wrote: “The advert is a lot better than the top. Just how is it possible to get a home Celtic strip wrong???”

Paul Hampsey just wrote: “Embarrassing!!!” while @sfceltic86 also took issue with the kit, adding: “Shocker. Hoops should never be broken.”

@Silver_Ox was adamant: “Broken hoops. Not on. Won’t be purchasing.”

@WalfridsWords kept things short and to the point, tweeting: “Sleeves are a mess.”

Jamie Loughran commented: “Broken hoops - get this fixed and relaunch, do your homework FFS.”