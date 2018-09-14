Celtic fans are desperate for the club to sign this England star

Celtic fans have taken to social media calling for the club to sign Manchester United winger Ashley Young.

The 33-year-old played, and scored, in the Match for Cancer friendly clash between a Stiliyan Petrov XI and a James Milner select.

Ashley Young scored in the 3-3 draw at Parkhead - now Celtic fans want the club to sign him. Picture: SNS Group

And the Parlhead faithful were quite taken with the England wideman’s performance, so much so that a section of the fanbase are keen to see Young wearing the Hoops for real.

Young is out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign, and has found his spot in Jose Mourinho’s starting line-up taken by Luke Shaw.

One supporter said: “Ashley Young in a Celtic top does things to me” while another added: “I’d take him at Celtic.”

One Hoops fan admitted: “Never knew I wanted Ashley Young in a Celtic top this much.”

Another joked: “Any chance we can convince Ashley Young he’s been sold to Celtic and get him a flat in town until January?”

Other fans said they would “love to see” Young in a Celtic kit permanently, while others said: “He looks a natural in a Celtic shirt. Wouldn’t mind signing him to be fair.”

Young started his career at Watford, spending eight years in the Hornets’ youth system, before four successful seasons in the Vicarage Road first team.

He then joined Aston Villa, scoring 30 goals in 157 matches with his performances sealing him a move to United in 2011.

He has made more than 150 appearances for the Red Devils, and has been capped 39 times by England.