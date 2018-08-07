Celtic fan who abused Nacho Novo ‘sacked’ as Belfast club ‘disgusted’

Have your say

A club in Belfast have spoken of their disgust after Nacho Novo was abused while on a trip to promote football in the local community.

The Rangers hero was taunted by a Celtic fan as he walked through Belfast International Airport.

The supporter, who was filming the incident, sang: “I hope you die in your sleep Nacho Novo.”

Novo then confronted the man, who was wearing a Celtic tracksuit top, outside the terminal.

The former striker, who had to have emergency heart surgery earlier this year, was travelling to attend East Belfast FC academy’s prize-giving day for 11 and 12-year-olds.

Ex Rangers star Nacho Novo. Picture: SNS

A spokesman for the club told the BBC: “We are disgusted and angry that Nacho was subjected to a barrage of vile sectarian abuse.

“Not only does such behaviour have no place in sport, but it has no place within society.”

Meanwhile, the Scottish Sun are reporting that the fan in question was sacked by his employer after the video of him and Novo went viral.

Daire Smyth, 35, is said to have been let go by the roofing firm and claimed to have received death threats following the incident.