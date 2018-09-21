Celtic fan goes viral after 'perfect' headed clearance at Rosenborg game

Have your say

A Celtic fan's heroic defensive header has gone viral following Celtic's 1-0 victory over Rosenborg.

The fan was caught by BT cameras as a loose ball flew towards Celtic supporters at speed.

Undeterred by the approaching football, the supporter rose and nodded a robust header back into play, much to the delight of his fellow fans. One fellow Celtic fanatic applauded the supporter-cum-defenders clearance.

No one was more pleased than the fan himself who seconds later mimicked his headed effort.

The header caught the eye of former Celtic striker and BT pundit Chris Sutton.

The Englishman commentated on the fan's actions, exclaiming: "BANG! Have some of that."

Leigh Griffiths poked home Celtic's winner, but it was a fan who caught the attention of BT pundit Chris Sutton (Photo: Getty)

'Perfect header'

Twitter was suitably impressed by the fan's efforts.

@photosoffootball tweeted: "Perfect header from this Celtic fan."

While @MainManNiles posted: "What a header by this Celtic fan."

@dantetstall, meanwhile highlighted Sutton's praise: "Big @chris_sutton73 loved this fans header. Belter!"

The fan's effort came during Celtic's narrow victory over Rosenborg.

A last-minute Leigh Griffiths finish was enough for the Parkhead club to earn a 1-0 victory over the Norwegian champions.