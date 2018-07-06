Celtic face competition in bid to land Yeovil Town defender

Have your say

Celtic face stiff competition in their pursuit of Yeovil Town defender Tom James, according to the Daily Record.

Tom James, right, playing for Yeovil Town against Manchester United in the FA Cup. Picture: Getty

The 22-year-old has been on the club’s radar for 12 months and Brendan Rodgers is still interested in bringing the player to Parkhead.

However, they are no longer the front-runners for the Welshman with Swansea and Hull stepping up their efforts to sign him.

The former Cardiff City youngster played 51 times last season as Yeovil narrowly escaped relegation from League Two.

James can operate anywhere across the back-line and has represented Wales at youth level.

