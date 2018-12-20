Celtic eye Mexican ace whose goals ended Pedro Caixinha’s league title hopes

Celtic are understood to be keeping tabs on Mexican defender Edson Alvarez.

The Club America centre-back - who can also operate in defensive midfield - scored a brace against rivals Cruz Azul - managed by former Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha - to secure the Liga MX crown last week.

The Mexican international is being watched by a number of European teams, but reports in the country suggest the Hoops are keeping a close eye on the 21-year-old.

Alvarez is closing in on 100 appearances for Club America despite his tender years, and has made 20 appearances for Mexico.

He started all three of his country’s group games at the 2018 World Cup in Russia - scoring an own goal in the final group match against Sweden - and started in Mexico’s round-of-16 loss to Brazil.

Celtic could lose central defender Dedryck Boyata at the end of the season while fellow centre-half Filip Benkovic will return to Leicester City once his loan spell expires and while attacking