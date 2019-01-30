Celtic dismiss reports of fresh bid for Atlanta’s Timothy Castagne

Celtic have dismissed reports in Italy claiming the Scottish champions have made a renewed bid for Atalanta defender Timothy Castagne.

The Belgian international was on the club’s radar earlier this month, along with Norwegian right-back Omar Ellabdellaoui and Fernando Fonseca while a host of other full-backs were loosely linked with a Parkhead switch.

Celtic have denied reports they have made a new offer for Timothy Castagne. Picture: Getty Images

The Hoops have this week turned their attentions to out-of-favour Borussia Dortmund right-back Jeremy Toljan, with reports in Germany suggesting a loan move to be imminent.

But reports in the Italian media claiming Celtic made a fresh attempt to prise Castagne from the Serie A side are wide of the mark, with club sources confirming no bids have been lodged for the 23-year-old.

Castagne has started Atalanta’s last five games in a left-wingback role, helping them record three wins and two draws. He scored in the last match, a 3-3 draw with Roma.