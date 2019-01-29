Celtic: Could Brendan Rodgers be without star for rest of the season?

Celtic have been dealt a huge blow with the news that Filip Benkovic could miss the rest of the season.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is expected to reveal the extent of Filip Benkovic's injury. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

The Croatian’s leg injury only emerged after completing the 90 minutes of the 3-0 win over Hamilton Academical at Parkhead on Saturday.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is set to reveal the extent of the injury in his pre-match press conference ahead of the St Johnstone game on Wednesday with fears it will rule him out of the remainder of the campaign, according to the Scottish Sun.

Benkovic is on season-long loan from Leicester City after the Foxes signed the 21-year-old from Dinamo Zagreb in the summer for £13million.

There were fears he would be recalled by the Premier League side in January but manager Claude Puel noted it was best for his development to stay at Celtic.

Filip Benkovic could miss the rest of the season through injury. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

He has been a key cog in Celtic’s progression in fourth competitions, making 23 appearances and forming a formidable partnership with Dedryck Boyata. He has been in the losing side just three times during his time in Scotland.