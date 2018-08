Have your say

Emilio Izaguirre has rejoined Celtic on a one-year deal subject to international clearance, the club have announced.

Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre. Picture: SNS

The 32-year-old Honduras international, who left at the end of the 2016-17 season to join Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha, returns to the Hoops to provide cover for left-back Kieran Tierney.

Celtic’s official Twitter accounts read: “Delight as Emilio Izaguirre rejoins the Hoops!”