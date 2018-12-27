Celtic come out on top over Rangers as pundits choose best Old Firm XI

Ahead of the Old Firm clash at Ibrox on Saturday afternoon former players picked their Celtic and Rangers combined XI.

Celtic and Rangers will reconvene at Ibrox on Saturday. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

BT Sport and BBC pundit Michael Stewart was joined by former Celtic duo Mark Wilson and Alan Stubbs, as well ex-Rangers midfielder Alex Rae for to pick the best team from the two squads based on their performances this campaign.

The quartet, filming the discussion for league sponsor’s Ladbrokes, made the point that choosing the XI 12 months ago would have seen a Celtic dominance but there was a more even split with six players from the Scottish champions with five from Rangers.

Allan McGregor was a unanimous pick ahead of Craig Gordon between the sticks with Wilson calling some of his performances this season “incredible”.

Opinion was split on one of the centre-backs and right-back, however Rangers duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson were chosen ahead of Mikael Lustig and Dedryck Boyata to play alongside Filip Benkovic and Kieran Tierney who were selected by all four.

A pundits Celtic and Rangers combined XI. Picture: Ladbrokes/Facebook

Stubbs likened Goldson’s influence to that of team-mate McGregor, while Benkovic, on loan from Leicester was recognised as the best centre-back in Scotland.

In midfield the Celtic trio of Scott Brown, Callum McGregor and Tom Rogic were picked by each pundit, although Stewart would have preferred McGregor to play wide on the left with Rangers’ Scott Arfield in the middle.

Instead Ryan Kent was chosen to play off the left-hand side with James Forrest’s inclusions unanimous.

Alfredo Morelos came in for an abundance of praise as he was picked by all four pundits to lead the attack.

Stubbs felt that too many games pass Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard and would rather go up against the Frenchman than the Colombian who occupies the whole defence.

