Celtic ‘close to signing Arsenal youngster Armstrong Oko-Flex’

Celtic are closing in on the signing of highly-rated 16-year-old striker Armstrong Oko-Flex from Arsenal.

The Dublin-born youngster has played seven times in the Under-18 Premier League, scoring one goal and registering one assist.

Also able to play on the left wing as well as up top, Oko-Flex joined Arsenal from St Kevin’s FC and has played schoolboy football for both England and Ireland at Under-15 and Under-16 level .

Oko-Flex, the son of Nigerian parents who moved to Ireland over 20 years ago, looks likely to commit to Ireland however, telling the Irish Times in August last year: “Ireland is where I’m from but England is financially better and the grounds are amazing. I enjoy playing with both but obviously I’m Irish so I feel the connection with them.”

Pictures of the youngster posing with a Celtic shirt at Celtic Park appeared on social media on Friday morning, while reports in London suggested Oko-Flex hadn’t been present at recent training sessions.

He’ll be well-known to his Scottish counterparts, having scored against the wee Scots in last year’s Victory Shield for the Republic of Ireland Under-16s.