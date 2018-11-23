Celtic, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham eye Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry

Have your say

Celtic are among a host of clubs tracking Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry, according to reports.

It was suggested last week that English Premier League side Liverpool had extensively scouted Fry, who has made 13 appearances for Boro this season.

Dael Fry is wanted by a host of clubs. Picture: Getty Images

As well as Celtic, Fry is understood to be attracting interest from Chelsea, Tottenham and Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old, a product of Middlesbrough’s youth academy, has made 13 appearances this season having flourished in Tony Pulis’ 3-5-2 formation.

Standout performances at club level have also led to international recognition, with the youngster a regular in the England Under-21 squads. He featured against Scotland at Tynecastle recently.

Despite the interest, Middlesbrough are thought to be reluctant to let go of one of their prize assets.

Fry signed a new five-year deal at the Riverside Stadium earlier this year and is understood to be happy to remain on Teesside.

