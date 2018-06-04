Celtic centre-back Dedryck Boyata makes World Cup squad

Have your say

Dedryck Boyata has been included in Belgium’s 23-man squad for this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

READ MORE - In pictures: The 10 players linked with a move to Celtic

Dedryck Boyata, right, has managed to make the cut. Picture: AP

The 27-year-old centre-back makes the squad after playing 39 times for Celtic last season.

While the Parkhead defender was able to survive the cut, Watford’s Christian Kabasele, Newcastle goalkeeper Matz Sels, Lazio’s Jordan Lukaku and Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke were not so fortunate.

Experienced centre-back Vincent Kompany faces a race to prove his World Cup fitness after sustaining a groin complaint that led Belgium manager Roberto Martinez to select a slightly enlarged squad.

The ex-Swansea, Wigan and Everton boss is prepared for the worst, with 24th man Laurent Ciman ready to step into the breach if Kompany fails to prove his fitness by June 17 - the day before Belgium’s Group G opener against Panama.

“I think the situation is very clear,” said manager Martinez, whose Belgium side also face Tunisia and England this month.

“We are going to try to use the rules in our advantage. We need to make the outfield players squad 24 hours before Panama, that is the 17th of June.

“So until then we are going to try to give the maximum time to see what the reaction is with Vinny.”

READ MORE - Revealed: Celtic’s potential opponents in the Champions League group stage