Celtic captain Scott Brown reveals when he will retire

Scott Brown has declared he will retire when his new Celtic contract expires in the summer of 2021.

Celtic captain Scott Brown has agreed a new two-year deal with the club. Picture: SNS/Paul Devlin

The Hoops captain has ended speculation over a move abroad by signing a two-year extension to his current deal, which expires at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old signed from Hibernian in a £4.4million deal in 2007 and he sees this latest contract as his last.

“I think it definitely would be,” Brown told Celtic TV. “Coming up to 36 it gets to a time when the body probably says no, that you can’t keep pushing 60 games a season, especially here, because the schedule is so hard for everybody to be perfectly honest.

“We are lucky we have a big squad and a great manager (Brendan Rodgers) who gives you time out and knows when you have been struggling through injury, and knows when to chop and change players.

“It’s good that way but I think two more years at this club... It’s been a long time and I have enjoyed every single moment of it, but I think two years and that will be me done and dusted.”

The former Scotland international took his time over his latest contract offer after A-League newcomers Western Melbourne made him their priority signing target ahead of their debut campaign.

The former Scotland skipper also reportedly turned down a major offer to move to Dubai and was linked with clubs in the United States.

Brown, who recently made his 500th Celtic appearance, said: “I love the club, I love playing in front of 60,000, I love winning games, I love winning trophies. That’s why I came here, so long ago now. I enjoy every single moment of it.

“The main thing was for me was to stay and try to win as many leagues and cups as I possibly can.”

The deal opens up the possibility of Brown leading Celtic to a record 10 consecutive titles, which would further cement his popularity with the Hoops faithful.

“There’s always been that relationship between me and the fans,” he said. “I had a good first season and dipped the second season but they always supported me.

“When you meet fans in the street and they chat away to you, they are always so positive no matter what. They might be going through hard times and you might be going through hard times but football brings people together and for me that’s what is so special about this club.

“It’s a big family-oriented club and once you come here, why would you want to leave?”