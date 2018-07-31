Celtic captain Scott Brown compares himself to Harry Potter villain

Have your say

Scott Brown took to social media to laugh at himself after Celtic were announced as a partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019.

• READ MORE: Scott Brown says Celtic ‘can do the business with squad we have’

Scott Brown pokes fun at himself. Picture: Broony08/Instagram

Part of the unveiling saw the release of a graphic which featured Celtic players Kieran Tierney, Craig Gordon, Moussa Dembele and Brown as they will appear in the game.

However the club captain’s image wasn’t the most flattering, something which the player himself noted.

Brown posted the image on Instragram to his 152,000 followers with the caption “Think I have just went 12 rounds with Tyson with a nose like that”.

Current and former team-mates, Celtic legends and opposition players all had their say on Brown’s look, from Stefan Johansen to John Hartson to Republic of Ireland international James McClean.

However it was Celtic midfielder Scott Allan’s comment which struck a chord as he called Brown ‘The dark lord’, referencing Harry Potter villain Voldemort.

Brown embraced the comparison, posting the PES 2019 image alongside that of Voldemort, asking his followers to ‘Spot the difference’.

PES 2019 will be released on 30 August with Celtic joining an elite list of clubs to be partner clubs, while the Ladbrokes Premiership is one of the licensed leagues on the game for the first time.

A specially-branded Celtic Edition will also go on sale with only 1,000 available.

• READ MORE: Celtic confirmed as partner club for Pro Evolution Soccer 2019