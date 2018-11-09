Celtic ‘came close’ to signing £10m-rated midfielder

Have your say

Celtic were in advanced talks to sign Adrien Trebel this past summer, the Anderlecht midfielder has revealed.

Anderlecht midfielder Adrien Trebel. Picture: Getty

The 27-year-old, who played against the Hoops in last year’s Champions League, was open to signing for the Scottish side.

However, the deal fell apart when Celtic’s board refused to match the £10 million asking price Anderlecht had slapped on the player.

Porto and Hertha Berlin were also interested with the former actually agreeing terms with the player.

The Frenchman is contracted until 2023 and it’s unclear whether Celtic will return for him again in the near future.