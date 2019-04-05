Celtic boss: ‘Trumped up’ Scott Brown charge concocted due to media pressure

Have your say

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has launched an impassioned defence of captain Scott Brown, saying he’s the victim of a “trumped up charge” from the Scottish FA.

Celtic's Scott Brown applauds the fans at full time. Picture: SNS

The midfielder was cited by the governing body on Thursday morning for not acting in the “best interests of association football”.

It is believed the charge is related to Brown celebrating his side’s 2-1 Old Firm victory last Sunday in front of the Rangers fans.

This sparked a melee involving both sides after Andy Halliday reacted angrily to Brown’s actions. Both clubs have also been cited for the bust-up.

Celtic released a statement saying they would fight all charges “vigorously”, words that Lennon repeated at Friday’s press conference.

He said: “The club will defend Scott Brown vigorously for any charges he’s been cited for.

“I think it’s a trumped up charge. I think it’s been concocted because of pressure from the media or elsewhere.

“We should be talking about our form since the turn of the year. The players play the game the right way and within the laws of the game.”