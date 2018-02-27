Celtic boss on shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger - reports

Brendan Rodgers is one of four names on a shortlist to potentially replace Arsene Wenger at English Premier League giants Arsenal, according to the Daily Mirror.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The North London club will consider the 68-year-old’s position at the end of the season after the dismal loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final.

The long-serving French manager signed a new two-year deal at the tail end of the 2016/17 campaign, though admitted earlier this term that he may not see out that contract.

Having led Celtic to one treble and two Champions League group stage berths, Rodgers is reported to be one of the candidates the Arsenal hierarchy are looking at as a successor to Wenger.

Along with the Celtic boss, Leonardo Jardim, Joachim Low and ex-Rangers star Mikel Arteta are also under consideration for the role.

