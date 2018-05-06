Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers responds to rumours of Charly Musonda exit

Brendan Rodgers insists Charly Musonda is still a Celtic player amid rumours the January signing had returned to parent club Chelsea.

Charly Musonda has rarely featured for Celtic in the last couple of months. Picture: SNS

The 21-year-old is currently in London, but only for treatment on a shoulder injury which caused him to miss Sunday’s 3-1 victory over Hearts.

Musonda has featured only twice since the beginning of March, the last of which came as a substitute in the 2-1 victory over Hamilton a month ago.

Speculation over his future intensified over the weekend when his mother posted on social media saying her son was “back for good”.

However, Rodgers has allayed any fears the fans may have, as he explained the situation after the victory at Tynecastle.

He said: “Charly hurt his shoulder in the week when he was away. He has gone back to Chelsea to get treatment on that.

“So like I say, he may or may not feature between now and the end of the season

“But he is obviously a Chelsea player so they want to look at him to make sure he is ok.”

