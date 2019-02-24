Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers responds to Leicester City link

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has responded to speculation he’s the preferred candidate to take over at Leicester City.

READ MORE - Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers odds-on to become next Leicester manager

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The Northern Irishman has been instilled as the bookies’ odds-on favourite after the Premier League club sacked manager Claude Puel.

However, Rodgers insists he’s concentrating on nothing but today’s match against Motherwell.

He told BBC Sportsound: “I’ve been stood here for two-and-a-half-years and my message is always very, very clear - i’m concentrating on the game.

“My concentration is keeping the good run going and get the three points.

“My job is to concentrate on the game. I’ve been stood here a number of times and asked about a number of clubs.

“There is always speculation around football and my concentration to focus on the football aspect.”