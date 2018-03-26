Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers on when he’ll leave his ‘dream job’

Brendan Rodgers admits there will come a time when he’s done all that he can at Celtic and it’ll be time to leave - though he’s in no rush to go anywhere at the moment

The Parkhead boss has recently been linked with a move to Arsenal to replace long-term boss Arsene Wenger this summer.

Rodgers previously has experience in the Premier League with Swansea and Liverpool. It was at the latter where he came within a game of winning the league title and a job like Arsenal would give him the chance to compete for such honours once again.

However, the 45-year-old insists he’s not motivated by a desire to return to English football, saying that money cannot buy you happiness in football.

Rodgers sees himself working in football management until he’s 60. And while he recognises that it’ll be unlikely he’ll still be in Glasgow’s East End when it comes time to retire, he insists there is still unfinished business with Scotland’s reigning champions.

He told the Mail on Sunday: “The biggest thing you can have as a football manager is happiness and energy. Sometimes, if you are doing OK, people tend to want to move you. It’s the way it is.

“But I’m in a position where I’m in my dream job. As a guy from Northern Ireland who supported Celtic and worked in football, I’m living my dream here. I want to work through until I’m 60 and get to a thousand games and I probably know I won’t do the other 500-odd games here at Celtic.

“I know how quickly it can all change. I nearly won the title at Liverpool and everybody’s saying, ‘Sign him up’, then very quickly I was out. Now I stay calm with it and never be complacent and do the best I can for the club. Winning is winning as a football manager and wherever that is, that feeling doesn’t change.

“There will be a time at Celtic where I’ve done everything I possibly can here.

“And between the club and I, we will look at it and see where we’re at. I have to do the best with the resources we have here. That’s not a lack of ambition. That’s me at a club where I have a sense of happiness every day.”

