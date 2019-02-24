Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers odds-on to become next Leicester manager

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is the bookmakers’ favourite to become the next manager of Leicester City after the Midlands club sacked Claude Puel.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

The Frenchman was handed his jotters after Leicester lost 4-1 at home in the English Premier League to Crystal Palace.

That stretched their winless run to seven matches, a sequence that started with an FA Cup exit to League Two side Newport County.

Odds are as low as 4/6 with Sky Bet that Rodgers will become Puel’s replacement after guiding Celtic to seven successive trophy triumphs in Scottish football.

Former Celtic and Hibs boss Neil Lennon is also in the running according to the bookies. PaddyPower have the ex-Leicester midfielder at 8/1, behind the man who nearly replaced him at Easter Road, Michael Appleton, and Burnley manager Sean Dyche.