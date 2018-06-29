Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers gives update on rumoured Premier League target

Brendan Rodgers has denied reports that Celtic are in for Liverpool forward Danny Ings.

Rodgers, who earlier this month secured the permanent signing of Odsonne Edouard from Paris Saint-Germain, told Sky Sports that the Hoops were “well covered” in attack with Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths also vying for a place in the forward line.

Brendan Rodgers has played down Celtic's interest in one of his former players. Picture: Getty Images

Celtic have been linked with a move for Ings since the Northern Irishman arrived in Glasgow, after he brought the former Burnley hitman to Anfield in 2015.

But recent rumours have no basis in fact, according to Rodgers, who described Ings as a “fantastic player” who had been “really, really unfortunate... with injury” in recent seasons.

Rodgers told Sky Sports: “I have got the three strikers at the moment and we don’t need any more.

“We just signed young Odsonne Edouard on a permanent deal and he is a class act. We also have Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths so with those three we are well covered.”

Rodgers signed Danny Ings for Liverpool in 2015 but isn't looking to bring the Anfield striker to Celtic. Picture: Getty Images

Dembele has been linked with a move away from the Hoops in recent months, and a move for Ings could materialise if the Frenchman departs Celtic Park, but for now, Rodgers is happy with his attacking trio.

The France Under-21 international has been linked with a string of top European clubs but Ligue 1 side Marseille appear to have cooled their interest in the striker, conceding that he would be “a bit of a gamble”.

Ings has been linked with both Celtic and Rangers over the past two years.

• READ MORE - Marseille cool interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele