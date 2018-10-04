Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers among favourites for Championship job

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been installed as fourth favourite for the vacant Aston Villa position.

Steve Bruce was sacked following the club’s 3-3 home draw with Preston North End, a game which saw a fan chuck cabbage at the manager.

The result left Villa 13th in the Championship with, seven points from the top, with 11 games played.

Rodgers is as low as 7/1 with some bookmakers to take the job, with other touted for the job including Brentford manager Dean Smith, Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, Sam Allardyce and David Moyes.

This week Rodgers has had his odds slashed by a bookmakers to take over at Manchester United from Jose Morinho.

It is nothing new to Celtic fans with the Northern Irishman linked and touted for a number of jobs in England, while he admitted himself he turned down an approach from a Chinese club in the summer.

