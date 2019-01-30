Celtic blocked in bid to sign PSG youngster also wanted by St Etienne

Celtic failed in a bid to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender Colin Dagba earlier this month, according to reports in France.

RMC is reporting that PSG’s Ligue 1 rivals St Etienne were also interested in the right-back, but Thomas Tuchel was adamant the 20-year-old would not be leaving the Parc des Princes.

Colin Dagba shields the ball from Guingamp midfielder Marcus Coco during a Ligue 1 match at the Roudourou Stadium. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

• READ MORE - Atalanta ‘reject new Celtic bid for Timothy Castagne’

Celtic were keen on negotiating a loan deal for Dagba while Les Verts were interested in the possibility of a permanent deal, but both clubs were rebuffed in their attempts.

Dagba, who was with Boulogne prior to joining PSG in 2016, made his first-team debut on August 4 last year, in the Trophee des Champions match against Monaco.

PSG ran out 4-0 winners, with Dagba playing the full 90 minutes at right-back.

He made his league debut in a 3-0 win over Caen later that month, also at right-back, before lining up at left-back in a 3-1 win away to Guingamp the following week.

His last involvement with the PSG first team was a 24-minute appearance as a substitute in a 4-1 win over Reims in late September.

The Hoops are understood to be keen on bringing in a right-back, and have targeted Fernando Fonseca, Omar Elabdellaoui, Jeremy Toljan and Timothy Castagne.

• READ MORE - Jeremy Toljan’s loan move to Celtic ‘imminent’, say reports in Germany

Toljan is reportedly close to agreeing a loan move until the end of the season while Atalanta have today turned down a fresh offer for Castagne.