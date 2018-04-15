Celtic and Rod Stewart troll Rangers with comfortable win

Have your say

Rod Stewart enjoyed his day at Hampden Park by winding up Rangers fans during Celtic’s 4-0 in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

• READ MORE: Celtic 4-0 Rangers: Dominant Hoops sweep Gers aside to book cup final slot

Celtic joined in after the game with an Instagram post poking fun at their rivals.

Singer Stewart was filmed waving and blowing kisses at the Rangers fans with his son as Celtic were winning. Some Rangers fans around the 73-year-old took exception to his antics and shouted back at him.

It led to Stewart being told off by stewards for his actions.

• READ MORE: Five things we learned from Celtic 4 - 0 Rangers

Celtic poke fun at Rangers. Picture: Celtic FC/Instagram

After the game, Celtic celebrated with a cheeky Instagram post making light of the belief that Rangers wanted to draw Celtic in the semi-final clash.

A picture of the Celtic players celebrating Moussa Dembele’s second-half goal was accompanied by the caption: “Be careful what you wish for...”

Celtic’s social media had been of interest before the game when the club’s official Twitter account referred to “the Ibrox side” rather than Rangers.

• READ MORE: Andy Halliday fumes at Rangers bench after first-half substitution