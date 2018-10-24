Celtic and RB Leipzig ‘battling for second in Europa League Group B’

RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick believes his side and Celtic are playing for second place in their Europa League section.

Austrian side Salzburg top Group B after wins against both teams who face each other in matchday three at the Red Bull Arena on Thursday night.

RB Leipzig and Celtic both have three points following their respective wins over Rosenborg, with the German side sitting in second by virtue of a better goal difference.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of their double header - with RB Leipzig visiting Parkhead next month - Rangnick said: “It looks like these two teams will be fighting for second spot.

“Salzburg have won both their games and I would expect them to win both matches against Rosenborg.

“It looks like this and Celtic Park will be decisive to finish second and qualify from the group. These games will be very important.

“We want to win this match and also achieve a positive result at Celtic Park. So, yes, both teams are fighting for second spot in this group.”