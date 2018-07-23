Celtic and Rangers stadiums could be in Pro Evolution Soccer 2019

Official versions of Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium could set to be included in the latest version of Pro Evolution Soccer.

Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium could feature on PES 2019. Picture: SNS

In May it was confirmed that the Ladbrokes Premiership will be officially licensed on PES 2019. Konami, the game’s producers, announced the league is one of nine officially licensed ahead of its release on 30 August.

Fans of Celtic and Rangers could be further persuaded to play the game with reports that the two clubs will become premium partners alongside the likes of Barcelona and Liverpool. With that comes licensed stadiums.

Tem Futebol’s Renan Galvani, a prominent blogger on Pro Evolution Soccer and FIFA, has reported that sources have told him of the partnership with the Old Firm.

It is believed the announcement could be made at an official PES 2019 event taking place at Celtic Park next month. Konami are taking the game on a ‘pre-season tour’ to celebrate the release. It will come to Celtic Park on 2 August at 2pm.

The Ladbrokes Premiership will feature beside the Danish Superliga, Portugal’s Liga NOS, Belgium’s Pro League, the Swiss Super League, the Argentine Superliga and the Russian Premier Liga as the licensed leagues.

