Celtic and Rangers Euro ties to be screened live

Pay-TV channel Premier Sports will screen live coverage of the away legs of both Old Firm clubs’ European qualifiers this month.

The first leg of Celtic’s Champions League first qualifying round tie against Alashkert in Armenia next Tuesday, which kicks off at 5pm, has been announced as part of the Premier Sports schedule.

The subscription channel will also show the second leg of Rangers’ Europa League first qualifying round tie against Shkupi in Macedonia on 17 July, again with a 5pm kick-off.

Premier Sports have also secured the rights for live coverage of the away leg of Celtic’s Champions League second qualifying round tie, should the Scottish Premiership title holders progress. If they do, Celtic will play either Valur of Iceland or Norwegian champions Rosenborg on 31 July.

All broadcasters are able to bid for coverage of qualifying ties in both the Champions League and Europa League, before BT Sport has exclusive rights from the final play-off rounds onwards.