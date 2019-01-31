Celtic agree deal to sign Jeremy Toljan from Borussia Dortmund

Celtic have reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of Jeremy Toljan.

The move has been agreed in principle with it yet to be confirmed, according to Sky Sports.

Jeremy Toljan is close to signing for Celtic. Picture: Emilio Andreoli/Getty

The 24-year-old trained with the Bundesliga league leaders today but is expected to complete a loan move for the remainder of the season. It will unlikely include a clause which would allow Celtic to make the move permanent in the summer.

Toljan, who can player right or left-back, is yet to feature for the first-team this season but made 23 appearances last season following his £6million move from Hoffenheim in 2017.

He was part of the Germany squad which won the U21 European Championship in 2017 and picked up silver in the 2016 Olympics.