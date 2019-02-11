Celtic ace Scott Brown reveals which Rangers flop he is compared to by fans

Celtic’s official Twitter account perhaps summed it up best when Scott Brown netted against St Johnstone on Sunday: “OH. MY. GOD.”

Filip Sebo in action for Rangers. Picture: SNS/Jeff holmes

The club’s captain picked up a loose ball 30 yards from goal, took a touch and a couple of steps before thumping a shot into the top corner past Zander Clark to put his side 2-0 ahead.

Celtic ended up winning 5-0 to progress to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Premier Sports commentator Rory Hamilton noted that goals for Brown “don’t come along very often”. It was his first goal for the club since netting at the same stage of the competition in 2017, almost a year to the day, in a 6-0 win over Inverness CT.

Following the game the midfielder revealed that when shooting, fans normally compare him to Rangers flop Filip Sebo. The Slovakian forward was much-maligned following his near £2million move from Austria Vienna in 2006 when Paul Le Guen was manager.

He scored just twice for the Ibrox side.

Brown said: “I don’t think the fans want me to shoot most of the time — I usually get the ‘Sebo’ shout seconds after I hit them. They don’t come around that often. I struck it sweet and I’ve managed to hit the target.”

The 33-year-old hopes it doesn’t take another 729 days for him to find the back of the net again now he has been given a bit more freedom to advance.

“I’ve had a couple of shots in the last couple of weeks as I’m getting a bit further forward,” he explained. “It’s different when you play with two in the middle of the park. It was good to get forward and to get the goal.

“It’s one of those I’ll hit one time out of a hundred that sweet and it goes in the top corner.

“It’s up there with the best I’ve scored, but probably the one I got against Rangers is the best for me.”