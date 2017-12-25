Celtic accept £18 million bid for Moussa Dembele - reports

Celtic have accepted an £18 million bid for Moussa Dembele from Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion according to reports.

The French striker has been linked to various clubs since making the move to Celtic Park from Fulham, however Albion seemed to have won the race for his signature.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton told Sky Sports News of his admiration for the French Under-21 international.

He said: “He’s a very good player who has had a very good season. He is not our player he just happens to be one of probably 100 names you could mention that I probably would [want].”

Since moving to Celtic in 2016 Dembele has hit 40 goals in 68 games, as well as seven goals in ten outings for the French under-21 side.

