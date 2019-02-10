Celtic 5-0 St Johnstone: Scott Sinclair nets treble as Hoops advance to Scottish Cup quarter-finals

Scott Sinclair scored a hat-trick as Celtic breezed past St Johnstone in the fourth round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

The Hoops were ahead with just three minutes on the clock as Sinclair lashed in Oliver Burke’s cross at the back post, and skipper Scott Brown doubled the home side’s advantage with a rare goal from all of 25 yards.

The best chances for Tommy Wright’s side in the first half fell to Scott Tanser, but the defender saw his effort from the edge of the box saved well by Scott Bain.

Saints threw on Tony Watt for the second period as they sought a way back into the match, but just moments after Burke raced through on goal and saw his shot saved by Zander Clark, James Forrest put Celtic 3-0 up on 52 minutes.

The winger collected the ball from auxiliary left-back Jonny Hayes before finishing beyond Clark.

Sinclair made it four just two minutes later, converting from close range after good work from Burke, and capped a fine afternoon with his third and Celtic’s fifth on 89 minutes, slipping the ball past Clark after Timothy Weah’s deflected effort fell to him in front of goal.

Full match report to follow>>>