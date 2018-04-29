Celtic 5 - 0 Rangers - As it happened

Celtic seal their 7th title in a row with a 5-0 victory over Rangers

14:08: Well that ends the live blog. Thanks for your company on a day when there was really only one team in it. Celtic bossed the game from start to finish and sealed their 7th title in a row with a 5-0 thrashing of their fierce rivals. We'll have more reaction and follow up on the Scotsman website as Celtic move to one game away from a double treble.

14:05 Brendan Rodgers after the game. "I think what was really pleasing was the performance under the pressure. But to play that with that intensity and aggression I was really pleased. You have to play football and today we did the basics of the game really well. I thought we were outstanding, We could have had more goals"

14:01: Celtic players stroll out onto Celtic Park in commemorative t-shirts as they celebrate with their fans.

13:55: A sublime performance from Celtic who put on a show for their fans at home. Rangers simply couldn't cope with a sublime showing from Celtic who were in control from the get-go. The players are off the pitch at the moment as Celtic fans sing You'll Never Walk Alone awaiting the return of their heroes.

13:50 FULL TIME: CELTIC 5 RANGERS 0 - CELTIC ARE CHAMPIONS

Keiran Tierney celebrates the first goal

13:49: The man of the match for Celtic is Odsone Edouard. Celtic are seconds away from popping the corks.

13:46: Rangers have to feel that they've managed to cope in the last 20 minutes, however, a lot of that is down to Celtic taking the foot off the gas. The Rangers fans that are still in Celtic Park don't know where to look. It's been one of those days for Rangers and for many of their players.

13:43: 'Champions again' cry the Celtic fans. And they're right. Celtic will be crowned Champions today. They've blown Rangers away and with just 5 minutes left you could still see them scoring again.

13:40: The Green Brigade banner feels particularly apt right now. Celtic have piled on the agony and have blown their rivals out the water. 83 minutes gone.

13:37: BIG CHANCE: Leigh Griffiths breaks through on goal, easily brushing Martin aside but he looked to get it back to his left and that time left him unbalanced and he blazes it over the bar. 5-0 it remains.

13:34: The Celtic fans are enjoying the party, the atmosphere in the ground is electric. Rangers are in damage limitation mode as Jason Holt goes in the book...

13:31: Mikel Lustig looks like he has taken a knock and is replaced by Jack Hendry. Meanwhile, there's no hattrick for Odsonne Edouard as he makes way for Leigh Griffiths. How he would love to be part of the action...

13:29: The Rangers bench look shell-shocked. As do the fans, They can't believe that they're seeing... Celtic fans are loving it as they exit one of the many huddles the entire stadium has been involved in.

13:24: Good news for Rangers fans, the man of their nightmares, Tom Rogic, goes off to a standing ovation. He’s netted in the derby again, but is replaced by Scott Sinclair. He also likes a goal against Rangers though...

13:21 OFF THE LINE! Jack Alnwick has kept his side from conceding 7 or 8 . You could feel the Celtic fans willing the 6th to go in but a great double save from Alnwick prevents it before Martin clears it off the line. 25 minutes left.

13:17 - The cry of Andy Halliday belt out across Celtic Park. From the home fans by the sound of it. Meanwhile Alnwick makes a great save to keep it 5-0.

13:16 - Rangers make a move with Morelos on as they switch to a 4-4-1-1 by the looks of it.

13:11 - it's a rout. It's a demolition. Hawaii 5-0 belts out as Celtic celebrate putting 5 past their rivals. Edouard the maker. He runs into the box, stepovers galore before a lovely ball in to McGregor who couldn't miss. Rangers must see him and Rogic in their nightmares. He's making a habit of this! Are you watching Stevie G?

13:10: Celtic 5 Rangers 0 (Callum McGregor)

13:06 - It's effortless from Celtic. Rangers are skewered once more by a freeflowing move from Celtic. McGregor has a shot well saved before it comes back to Tierney (who is felled in the box) before it breaks to Rogic on the outside of the box. He simply picks his spot and knocks it in. Too easy. Celtic are coasting to their 7th title in a row.

13:05 GOAL Celtic 4 Rangers 0 (Tom Rogic)

13:00 Rangers were out a few minutes earlier than Celtic for the start of the second half. You could forgive them for hoping maybe a different team came out the tunnel. The Hoops have been dominant.

12:51: Rangers are at sixes and sevens, and at this rate, it could be six or seven if Celtic will it be. They've been blown away by a Celtic side intent on securing the title today. They've barely laid a glove on the soon-to-be title winners. Celtic have been magnificent. Edouard has led the line and rag-dolled the Rangers back line. Tierney and Forrest also been influential for the hosts. It's a long way back for Rangers and the champagne is on ice.

12:46: Half time Celtic 3 Rangers 0

12:45: My word what a brilliant 180 seconds from Celtic. They lead 3-0 and if there's ever been a player desperate to score against Rangers it is James Forrest. That's if his celebration is anything to go by. He picked up the ball out wide before cutting in and lashing it across the face of goal. The joy on his face says it all. Cetic are coasting to the title.

12:45: GOAL: Celtic 3 Rangers 0 (Forrest)

12:44: A hammer blow to Rangers a few minutes before halftime. A great breakaway from Celtic as Forrest breaks and passes in to Edouard who takes control. He drives forward, twists and turns and lashes it home

12:44 GOAL! Celtic 2 Rangers 0 - Edouard

12:36: The next goal is just so crucial. If Celtic get it you get the sense it could be the start of a mauling, If Rangers can manage to sneak a goal, it's game on.

12:31: 31 minutes gone, Celtic are slowly giving Rangers a bit of a foothold in the game, but then again, it would have been difficult to maintain that early tempo they showed. Rangers looked shell-shocked in the early exchanges.

12:27: Chance! Jason Holt tests Craig Gordon who makes a great save and no one follows up for Rangers.

12:24 Rangers win a corner but Celtic deal with it before racing up to win a corner of their own. Even when Rangers are on the front foot the speed of Celtic really is a threat.

12:23: Rangers showing small signs of improvement but each attack from Rangers is suitably snuffed out from Celtic who then slice through their defence. Celtic are looking in the mood.

12:21: Celtic have won 51 of the 58 games they've taken the lead in under Brendan Rodgers, They've lost none. It could be a long afternoon for Rangers who are really under the cosh.

12:17: Celtic make their early pressure pay with a wonderful goal from Odsonne Edouard. A wonderful run for Tierney results in a wonderful pass into the box which Edouard dispatches with ease. Wonderful play for Celtic. Rangers can't get close to them.

12:14 GOAL! Celtic 1 Rangers 0 - Edouard

12:10: I believe the phrase is a forwards tackle. Kieran Tierney is chopped down by Jason Cummings. It was not pretty and warrants the first yellow card of the game.

12:07: It's been a great start for Celtic as they win their 4th corner in 7 minutes. A great start from the hosts.

12:05: Alnwick makes his 3rd save in 5 minutes as Ntcham tests him once again. Celtic showing early intent. Alnwick may be in for a busy afternoon at this rate...

12:03: A big question was what Rangers side will show up, well judging from tackles they have learned from their 4-0 hiding in the Scottish Cup semi. Meanwhile, Alnwick has pulled off a great early save to deny Ntcham.

12:00: We're underway and there's already been a meaty challenge from Andy Halliday.

11:58: As the sun soaks Celtic Park, the Green Brigade have welcomed Rangers with a banner that reads 'Piling on the agony. Putting on the style' They've mad their intentions clear, but can the Celtic players deliver?

11:56: A final reminder of the team news ahead of kick off.

Celtic: Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Ntcham, Brown, Forrest, Rogic, McGregor, Edouard.

Subs: Hendry, Simunovic, Roberts, Griffiths, Sinclair, Bain, Eboue.

Rangers: Alnwick, Tavernier, McCrorie, Martin, Halliday, Holt, Dorrans, Candeias, Windass, Murphy, Cummings.

Subs: Docherty, Goss, Hodson, Rossiter, Morelos, O'Halloran, Kelly.

11:53: There's a party atmosphere inside Celtic Park, they can almost smell their 7th title in a row. For Celtic fans, the chance to win the title against their fiercest rivals doesn't come along every day. But how Rangers would love to stop the party.

11:49: If you missed the team news from Rangers today, Andy Halliday will feature and is set to play at left-back following an injury to Declan John. Here's what Graeme Murty had to say: "We tried to keep it quiet but Declan fell in training, really innocuously, he’s broke his hand.

"He’s broken the third metacarpal, it’s a significant break.

"It looks like that might be him for the season."

11:44: Ahead of the game Brendan Rodgers spoke about his team selection saying: "Odsonne’s a player that’s got great speed, and he really troubles the back-line of teams.

"His movement’s good and he’s come off the back of doing very well against Hibs last week.

"Leigh [Griffiths]’s a great player for us as well. This is maybe a game where we can take him off the bench.

"But we know with both those players they can really trouble Rangers and hopefully they can do that at some point today. "

11:39: Tom Rogic has tormented Rangers this season. Can you see him getting on the scoresheet again this afternoon?

11:25: Alan Pattullo is at Celtic Park for the Scotsman today and gives his thoughts ahead of the game. The headline news for him is Edouard making the starting XI and thinks that the game could be won by players on the bench. Do you agree?

11:15 Redemption for Halliday? He'll be out to prove a point today after that horror show in the Scottish Cup semi-final. It was reported that Celtic fans cheered him upon arrival at Celtic Park.

11:05: There have been plenty of occasions where the title has been on the line in these games, and you can read about the previous encounters in a wonderful article from Ronnie Esplin HERE

10:59: Well, who saw that coming? Fair to say there are a few surprises in the starting line up. While there's only one change for the Hoops from the 4-0 Scottish Cup win, Odsonne Edouard is being tasked with leading the line against Rangers as Moussa Dembele misses out. For the visitors, Jason Cummings leads the line with Andy Halliday back in the team as they seek their first win at Celtic Park in 8 years.

10:54: RANGERS TEAM NEWS: Alnwick, Tavernier, McCrorie, Martin, Halliday, Holt, Dorrans, Windass, Candeias, Murphy, Cummings

Subs: Kelly, Hodson, Rossiter, Docherty, Goss, O’Halloran, Morelos

10:53: CELTIC TEAM NEWS: Gordon, Tierney, Boyata, Ajer, Lustig, Brown, Ntcham, Forrest, McGregor, Rogic, Edouard

Subs: Bain, Simunovic, Hendry, Kouassi, Roberts, Griffiths, Sinclair.

10:47: It's been such a calm week in Scottish football with statements from Rangers, rumours of Celtic stars leaving and all the ups and downs across the lower leagues, so isn't it nice to gather on a Sunday for a wee relaxing game of football? After all, it's only the title on the line in a Glasgow Derby.... I'm sure it'll be all go swimmingly...

10:40: With all this chat about Steven Gerrard and the speculation surrounding the Rangers job next season, you could be forgiven for thinking there's not a game on today. But rest assured, we remembered. We'll be hosting a live blog with updates as they happen on the Scotsman site. Feel free to get in touch with us @theScotsman on Twitter.