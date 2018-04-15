Celtic 4-0 Rangers: As it happened

All the updates from the national stadium as Celtic take on Rangers in the second William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final of the weekend.

4.57pm: We’ll wrap it up there - match report can be found here while keep checking scotsman.com/sport for the latest reaction from the match. Thanks for reading!

4.31pm: Confirmation of Andy Halliday blowing his top after being subbed off in the first half here.

4.24pm: 10-in-a-row for Celtic - prior to today, the Hoops had never had a 10-game unbeaten run across the country’s three major competitions against their rivals. Read the full article here>>>

4.22pm: FULL TIME! Bobby Madden signals the end of the Scottish Cup semi-final as ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ echoes around Hampden. Celtic will meet Motherwell in next month’s final, in a re-run of November’s Betfred Cup final.

4.19pm: Three minutes of injury time to be played at the national stadium.

4.18pm: BOOKING! Tavernier in the book for a late challenge on McGregor. Alves is back on after initially looking like he wouldn’t be able to continue.

4.17pm: Alves is down with an injury, and the physio is on. Looks like the Portuguese veteran is feeling his right hamstring.

4.16pm: CHANCE! Nearly five for Celtic as McGregor pounces on a loose ball and aims for the top corner, but he can’t keep the shot down and it’s over for a goal kick to Rangers.

4.14pm: Alves gets on the end of the corner but there’s no power on his header and Gordon can pluck it out the air.

4.13pm: Vast swathes of empty seats in the Rangers end now. Tavernier will hit a corner from the right...

4.08pm: SUBSTITUTION! Moussa Dembele makes way for Leigh Griffiths to loud applause from the Celtic fans and pats on the back from his team-mates.

4.07pm: GOAL! Ntcham duly dispatches the penalty beyond Foderingham. Celtic are now 4-0 up - that’s Ntcham’s eighth goal of the season.

4.06pm: PENALTY! Celtic have another spot-kick after Jason Holt is penalised for fouling Patrick Roberts. Ntcham steps up...

4.02pm: A few empty seats in the Rangers end now as some fans decide they’ve seen enough and head off early.

4.01pm: SUBSTITUTIONS! Patrick Roberts replaces James Forrest for Celtic, while Graeme Dorrans makes way for Jason Holt for Rangers. Just under 20 minutes (plus stoppage time) remaining here at Hampden.

3.58pm: A few shouts of ‘Ole!’ from the Celtic fans as the Hoops are content to knock the ball about in the midfield. Looks like a couple of substitutions coming up...

3.52pm: BOOKINGS! Graeme Dorrans goes into the book for an attempted challenge on McGregor, while Brown and Morelos follow the former Norwich City man into Bobby Madden’s notebook after a bit of handbags.

3.51pm: A fantastic run from McGregor takes him to the edge of the Rangers penalty box but he’s crowded out and the Gers rearguard clears the danger.

3.49pm: SUBSTITUTION! Scott Sinclair is introduced to the fray with goalscorer Rogic making way for the Englishman.

3.48pm: CHANCE! A perfectly-weighted through ball from Ntcham finds Forrest but the winger can only send his shot wide of Foderingham’s right hand post. That really should have been four.

3.46pm: CHANCE! Gordon denies Morelos again! The Colombian striker capitalises on a poor clearance by Lustig that loops off the bar, and his close-range effort from inside the six-yard box is somehow saved by the legs of the grounded Gordon.

3.44pm: CHANCE! Morelos gets his head to a Tavernier cross but Gordon pulls off a wonderful save to deflect the ball behind for a corner. From the resulting set-piece, Alves has a go but again Gordon pulls off a big save and tips the ball over for another corner.

3.40pm: SUBSTITUTION! Daniel Candeias is replaced by Bruno Alves as Murty looks to shore up his defence following McCrorie’s sending off. Like his team-mate Halliday, Candeias isn’t best pleased at the decision and heads straight up the tunnel.

3.39pm: GOAL! Moussa Dembele with a panenka penalty and it’s 3-0 to Celtic. That’s Dembele’s seventh goal in nine matches against Rangers.

3.38pm: RED CARD! Ross McCrorie is sent off for fouling Dembele on the left side of the box and Celtic have a penalty...

3.36pm: BOOKING! Docherty is carded for a late challenge.

3.34pm: We’re back under way here at Hampden Park.

3.19pm: HALF TIME! Bobby Madden brings the opening 45 minutes to a close. Celtic came flying out the traps, and Dembele’s sixth-minute effort that cannoned back off the post should really have been a warning for Rangers. But a little over 15 minutes later Dembele and Forrest combined on the edge of the Gers box, with Rogic sweeping the ball past Foderingham to open the scoring. Rogic came close 60 seconds later, and a long-range Ntcham effort on the half hour mark signalled Celtic’s intentions to get another before the break. They got their second on 38 minutes, Russell Martin failing to deal with Tierney’s cross and effectively passing it to McGregor, who bent the ball beyond Foderingham.

3.16pm: We’re into first half injury time here at Hampden, with Celtic leading 2-0 thanks to goals from Rogic after 22 minutes and McGregor on 38 minutes. Candeias takes a pass from Tavernier but his cross is too close to Gordon and the ‘keeper collects it comfortably.

3.10pm: SUBSTITUTION! He’d been told to go and warm up by Graeme Murty before Celtic scored their second, and now Josh Windass enters the fray, replacing Andy Halliday. Despite the best efforts of Bruno Alves and Jason Holt to placate him, Halliday is not a happy bunny and there’s a lot of shouting and gesticulating going on from the midfielder.

3.08pm: GOAL! Callum McGregor doubles Celtic’s advantage with relative ease. Tierney leaves Candeias for dead on the left and crosses the ball in from the left. Russell Martin gets a touch but can only cushion it into the path of the lurking McGregor, who curls the ball beyond Foderingham. 2-0.

3.06pm: With half time around ten minutes away, Declan John fires in a low cross that is cleared by Ajer as Rangers look to square the game before the interval. Candeias is now playing more centrally, behind Morelos, in a bid to make things happen for the Ibrox side.

3.04pm: Candeias fires in a ball from the left with no Rangers player near it but Lustig heads the ball out for a corner. From the resulting corner, McCrorie does get his head to it but Madden has blown for a foul on Gordon.

3.02pm: Ntcham is pulling the strings here in midfield. He’s playing slightly further forward than Brown and he goes close with a long-range effort after a Rogic shot is blocked.

3.01pm: A vicious cross in by Tierney from the left but no one can get on the end of it.

3.00pm: BOOKING! Lustig cops the game’s first yellow card for tugging back Murphy on the half-way line.

2.55pm: Rangers look to hit back quickly and Candeias gets away from Ajer on the right but his cross is cut out by Boyata. The resulting corner peters out as McCrorie gets his head to the ball but takes it away from team-mate Morelos.

2.52pm: CHANCE! Rogic powers forward from the halfway line, playing a neat one-two with McGregor. It looks an easier chance than his goal but he side-foots it straight at Foderingham.

2.51pm: GOAL! Tom Rogic opens the scoring for Celtic! Dembele controlled a pass from Lustig, rolling it into the path of Forrest who squared it for the Australian, who held off McCrorie before curling a shot past Foderingham. That’s four goals in eight Old Firm games for Rogic.

2.50pm: Celtic have a corner from the right... Ajer and Boyata are forward from the back... the ball in is flapped at by Foderingham and the ball spins out for another Celtic corner

2.49pm: Celtic still enjoying the bulk of possession here, controlling the game in the middle of the park and getting the ball out wide whenever possible. Brown attempts to play Forrest in but the ball is deflected out for a Celtic throw.

2.48pm: There’s a free kick for Rangers on the right flank after a foul on Morelos but Tavernier’s delivery is poor.

2.45pm: There are a number of balloons on the pitch (you make your own jokes) and there’s a brief interlude in play so the players can burst them, lest we have an incident similar to Darren Bent’s infamous beachball-assisted goal for Sunderland against Liverpool in 2009.

2.43pm: Forrest puts in a fierce cross from the right flank but it’s cleared again by the Gers defence, and Ntcham’s effort from the left trickles harmlessly out of play.

2.42pm: A speculative effort from distance by Ntcham but it fails to trouble Foderingham. Celtic have started this match strongly, and Tierney fires in a low cross but it’s cleared by the Rangers defence.

2.40pm: Dembele goes close again after Rogic’s through ball. The Frenchman out-muscled McCrorie but Russell Martin is on hand to mop up.

2.36pm: CHANCE! Dembele gets on the end of a super ball from Ntcham, but the ball smacks off Foderingham’s left hand post. Was the striker offside when he fired that effort in? It looked very tight...

2.30pm: And we’re off! Celtic shooting from right to left, in their traditional green and white hoops; Rangers in blue shirts, white shorts and black and red socks.

2.05pm: Just a reminder of the man in the middle this afternoon - Bobby Madden takes charge of the semi-final with David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart his assistant referees. Don Robertson and Nick Walsh have been named the additional assistant referees and Steven McLean is on fourth official duties.

1.50pm: Both teams have now been announced, and there are talking points in both starting XIs. We’ll start with Celtic...

Celtic: Craig Gordon; Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer, Kieran Tierney; Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham; James Forrest, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor; Moussa Dembele. Subs: Scott Bain, Jozo Simunovic, Patrick Roberts, Eboue Kouassi, Odsonne Edouard, Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths.

Craig Gordon returns to the starting line-up, with Scott Bain starting on the bench. There’s no Jack Hendry for the Hoops this afternoon as the defender is cup-tied, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out with a calf injury, but there are no places in the matchday squad for either Charly Musonda or Marvin Compper. Brendan Rodgers has opted for Moussa Dembele to lead the line at the national stadium with Leigh Griffiths on the bench. There’s plenty of firepower in reserve for Celtic this afternoon with Odsonne Edouard, Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts and Griffiths all capable of causing problems.

Rangers: Wes Foderingham; James Tavernier, Ross McCrorie, Russell Martin, Declan John; Andy Halliday, Greg Docherty, Graeme Dorrans; Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos, Jamie Murphy. Subs: Jak Alnwick, Lee Hodson, Bruno Alves, Jason Holt, Josh Windass, Kenny Miller, Jason Cummings.

Andy Halliday is handed a spot in the Gers’ starting XI after coming on as a sub in last week’s Scottish Premiership fixture against Dundee while Kenny Miller takes a seat on the bench after starting, and scoring, against the Dark Blues at Ibrox. Josh Windass, who missed the 4-0 win over Neil McCann’s side through injury, is also named among the replacements. Ross McCrorie partners Russell Martin in the heart of defence while Graeme Murty has named Greg Docherty and Graeme Dorrans in midfield alongside Halliday. Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy will line up on either side of Alfredo Morelos, who will be looking to break his scoring duck in this fixture.