Celtic 3 - 0 Morton: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player after Celtic’s win over Morton
CELTIC
Dorus de Vries - 6
Had very little to do.
Marvin Compper - 7
His first pass almost let Morton in, but the debutant settled down thereafter and looked comfortable.
Jozo Simunovic - 7
Nearly scored with a first half header and rarely troubled in defence.
Kieran Tierney - 6
Had lots of corner kick practice, but few of his set pieces caused any problems. A defensive stroll.
Scott Brown - 7
Quietly controlled the game and halted Morton’s attacking threat.
Olivier Ntcham - 6
Comfortable in possession but struggled to influence the game.
James Forrest - 6
A quiet game by his recent standards, but still caused problems with his direct running.
Tom Rogic - 6
Set up Dembele for the opening goal but otherwise ineffectual.
Scott Sinclair - 5
Had a very quiet first half, where he failed to get in behind Morton rearguard. Replaced at half time.
Moussa Dembele - 8
A welcome double for the striker, who would have added to his tally but for Gaston.
SUBS
Odsonne Edouard - 8
Energised the Celtic attack, finding space and asking repeated questions of Morton’s defence. Deserved his goal.
Charly Musonda - 6
Caused problems against a tiring defence.
Callum McGregor - N/A
Late sub.
MORTON
Derek Gaston - 7
Made a number of good stops, from Rogic, Ntcham and Edouard. Could do nothing about the goals.
Mark Russell - 6
Kept Celtic’s on-form player, James Forrest, reasonably quiet.
Tom O’Ware - 7
Defended resolutely for the most part and gave Dembele a difficult afternoon
Ricki Lamie - 6
A good first half performance but Edouard’s introduction caused problems
Michael Doyle - 6
Gave away the penalty for the second goal, although it was shown to be outside the box.
Andy Murdoch - 6
Flashed a shot just wide in the second half and looked tidy in possession.
Michael Tidser - 6
Nearly came off early with an injury but battled on and work hard in Morton’s engine room.
Gary Harkins - 7
Excellent in the first half and was involved at both ends of the pitch. Struggled to impose himself on the second period.
Frank Ross - 6
Showed flashes of why Aberdeen rate him so highly and looked confident on the ball.
Gary Oliver - 5
Worked hard but, as the more experienced of Morton’s front players, struggled to assert himself.
Scott Tiffoney - 6
The youngster offered plenty of running but was starved of service as the game progressed.
SUBS
Robert McHugh - 6
The game was already out of sight by the time of his introduction.
Jack Iredale - N/A
Late sub.