Celtic 3 - 0 Morton: How the players rated on each side

Ratings out of ten for every player after Celtic’s win over Morton

CELTIC

Dorus de Vries - 6

Had very little to do.

Marvin Compper - 7

His first pass almost let Morton in, but the debutant settled down thereafter and looked comfortable.

Jozo Simunovic - 7

Nearly scored with a first half header and rarely troubled in defence.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Had lots of corner kick practice, but few of his set pieces caused any problems. A defensive stroll.

Scott Brown - 7

Quietly controlled the game and halted Morton’s attacking threat.

Olivier Ntcham - 6

Comfortable in possession but struggled to influence the game.

James Forrest - 6

A quiet game by his recent standards, but still caused problems with his direct running.

Tom Rogic - 6

Set up Dembele for the opening goal but otherwise ineffectual.

Scott Sinclair - 5

Had a very quiet first half, where he failed to get in behind Morton rearguard. Replaced at half time.

Moussa Dembele - 8

A welcome double for the striker, who would have added to his tally but for Gaston.

SUBS

Odsonne Edouard - 8

Energised the Celtic attack, finding space and asking repeated questions of Morton’s defence. Deserved his goal.

Charly Musonda - 6

Caused problems against a tiring defence.

Callum McGregor - N/A

Late sub.

MORTON

Derek Gaston - 7

Made a number of good stops, from Rogic, Ntcham and Edouard. Could do nothing about the goals.

Mark Russell - 6

Kept Celtic’s on-form player, James Forrest, reasonably quiet.

Tom O’Ware - 7

Defended resolutely for the most part and gave Dembele a difficult afternoon

Ricki Lamie - 6

A good first half performance but Edouard’s introduction caused problems

Michael Doyle - 6

Gave away the penalty for the second goal, although it was shown to be outside the box.

Andy Murdoch - 6

Flashed a shot just wide in the second half and looked tidy in possession.

Michael Tidser - 6

Nearly came off early with an injury but battled on and work hard in Morton’s engine room.

Gary Harkins - 7

Excellent in the first half and was involved at both ends of the pitch. Struggled to impose himself on the second period.

Frank Ross - 6

Showed flashes of why Aberdeen rate him so highly and looked confident on the ball.

Gary Oliver - 5

Worked hard but, as the more experienced of Morton’s front players, struggled to assert himself.

Scott Tiffoney - 6

The youngster offered plenty of running but was starved of service as the game progressed.

SUBS

Robert McHugh - 6

The game was already out of sight by the time of his introduction.

Jack Iredale - N/A

Late sub.