The Celtic stars at full-time after qualifying for the knockout stages of the Europa League. Picture: Getty

Celtic 1 - 2 Salzburg: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player after Brendan Rodgers’ men lost - yet still reached the knockout stages of the Europa League

Made two or three superb saves, but blotted his copybook with a horrendous error for Salzburg's second. (5/10)

1. Craig Gordon

Made two or three superb saves, but blotted his copybook with a horrendous error for Salzburg's second. (5/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Sustained an early head knock. Laboured on for a few minutes but was forced to go off. (6/10)

2. Mikael Lustig

Sustained an early head knock. Laboured on for a few minutes but was forced to go off. (6/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Caught underneath the ball as he misjudged Salzburg's first goal and was a bit shaky throughout. (5/10)

3. Jozo Simunovic

Caught underneath the ball as he misjudged Salzburg's first goal and was a bit shaky throughout. (5/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
Stronger than his centre-back partner but still faced a tough task against the visitors. (6/10)

4. Filip Benkovic

Stronger than his centre-back partner but still faced a tough task against the visitors. (6/10)
SNS Group
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3