Celtic 1 - 2 Salzburg: How the Celtic players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player after Brendan Rodgers’ men lost - yet still reached the knockout stages of the Europa League
1. Craig Gordon
Made two or three superb saves, but blotted his copybook with a horrendous error for Salzburg's second. (5/10)
SNS Group
2. Mikael Lustig
Sustained an early head knock. Laboured on for a few minutes but was forced to go off. (6/10)
SNS Group
3. Jozo Simunovic
Caught underneath the ball as he misjudged Salzburg's first goal and was a bit shaky throughout. (5/10)
SNS Group
4. Filip Benkovic
Stronger than his centre-back partner but still faced a tough task against the visitors. (6/10)
SNS Group
View more