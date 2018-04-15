Celtic 1-0 Rangers: Live updates from the Scottish Cup semi-final

All the updates from the national stadium as Celtic take on Rangers in the second William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final of the weekend. Motherwell booked their spot in the final with an emphatic 3-0 win over Aberdeen yesterday, but will they face Brendan Rodgers’ side, or Graeme Murty’s men in the Hampden showpiece next month?

2.55pm: CLOSE! Rangers look to hit back quickly and Candeias gets away from Ajer on the right but his cross is cut out by Boyata. The resulting corner peters out as McCrorie gets his head to the ball but takes it away from team-mate Morelos.

2.52pm: Rogic powers forward from the halfway line, playing a neat one-two with McGregor. It looks an easier chance than his goal but he side-foots it straight at Foderingham.

2.51pm: GOAL! Tom Rogic opens the scoring for Celtic! Dembele controlled a pass from Lustig, rolling it into the path of Forrest who squared it for the Australian, who held off McCrorie before curling a shot past Foderingham. That’s four goals in eight Old Firm games for Rogic.

2.50pm: Celtic have a corner from the right... Ajer and Boyata are forward from the back... the ball in is flapped at by Foderingham and the ball spins out for another Celtic corner

2.49pm: Celtic still enjoying the bulk of possession here, controlling the game in the middle of the park and getting the ball out wide whenever possible. Brown attempts to play Forrest in but the ball is deflected out for a Celtic throw.

2.48pm: There’s a free kick for Rangers on the right flank after a foul on Morelos but Tavernier’s delivery is poor.

2.45pm: There are a number of balloons on the pitch (you make your own jokes) and there’s a brief interlude in play so the players can burst them, lest we have an incident similar to Darren Bent’s infamous beachball-assisted goal for Sunderland against Liverpool in 2009.

2.43pm: Forrest puts in a fierce cross from the right flank but it’s cleared again by the Gers defence, and Ntcham’s effort from the left trickles harmlessly out of play.

2.42pm: A speculative effort from distance by Ntcham but it fails to trouble Foderingham. Celtic have started this match strongly, and Tierney fires in a low cross but it’s cleared by the Rangers defence.

2.40pm: Dembele goes close again after Rogic’s through ball. The Frenchman out-muscled McCrorie but Russell Martin is on hand to mop up.

2.36pm: CHANCE! Dembele gets on the end of a super ball from Ntcham, but the ball smacks off Foderingham’s left hand post. Was the striker offside when he fired that effort in? It looked very tight...

2.30pm: And we’re off! Celtic shooting from right to left, in their traditional green and white hoops; Rangers in blue shirts, white shorts and black and red socks.

2.05pm: Just a reminder of the man in the middle this afternoon - Bobby Madden takes charge of the semi-final with David McGeachie and Graeme Stewart his assistant referees. Don Robertson and Nick Walsh have been named the additional assistant referees and Steven McLean is on fourth official duties.

1.50pm: Both teams have now been announced, and there are talking points in both starting XIs. We’ll start with Celtic...

Celtic: Craig Gordon; Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata, Kristoffer Ajer, Kieran Tierney; Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham; James Forrest, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor; Moussa Dembele. Subs: Scott Bain, Jozo Simunovic, Patrick Roberts, Eboue Kouassi, Odsonne Edouard, Scott Sinclair, Leigh Griffiths.

Craig Gordon returns to the starting line-up, with Scott Bain starting on the bench. There’s no Jack Hendry for the Hoops this afternoon as the defender is cup-tied, while midfielder Stuart Armstrong is out with a calf injury, but there are no places in the matchday squad for either Charly Musonda or Marvin Compper. Brendan Rodgers has opted for Moussa Dembele to lead the line at the national stadium with Leigh Griffiths on the bench. There’s plenty of firepower in reserve for Celtic this afternoon with Odsonne Edouard, Scott Sinclair, Patrick Roberts and Griffiths all capable of causing problems.

Rangers: Wes Foderingham; James Tavernier, Ross McCrorie, Russell Martin, Declan John; Andy Halliday, Greg Docherty, Graeme Dorrans; Daniel Candeias, Alfredo Morelos, Jamie Murphy. Subs: Jak Alnwick, Lee Hodson, Bruno Alves, Jason Holt, Josh Windass, Kenny Miller, Jason Cummings.

Andy Halliday is handed a spot in the Gers’ starting XI after coming on as a sub in last week’s Scottish Premiership fixture against Dundee while Kenny Miller takes a seat on the bench after starting, and scoring, against the Dark Blues at Ibrox. Josh Windass, who missed the 4-0 win over Neil McCann’s side through injury, is also named among the replacements. Ross McCrorie partners Russell Martin in the heart of defence while Graeme Murty has named Greg Docherty and Graeme Dorrans in midfield alongside Halliday. Daniel Candeias and Jamie Murphy will line up on either side of Alfredo Morelos, who will be looking to break his scoring duck in this fixture.