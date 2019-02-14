The Celtic starting XI line-up before the game. Picture: SNS

Celtic 0 - 2 Valencia: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player as Brendan Rodgers’ side slumped to a first-leg defeat in the Europa League.

Misplaced an early pass with his feet and put his defenders under pressure too much with his distribution throughout. (5/10)

1. Scott Bain

A lot was expected of the Dortmund loanee but he was barely in the game. (5/10)

2. Jeremy Toljan

At fault for both of the goals and didn't play well. At all. (3/10)

3. Emilio Izaguirre

Needlessly stepped up in the build up to the opener and wasn't too clever at the second either. (4/10)

4. Jozo Simunovic

