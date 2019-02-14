Celtic 0 - 2 Valencia: How the Celtic players rated
Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player as Brendan Rodgers’ side slumped to a first-leg defeat in the Europa League.
1. Scott Bain
Misplaced an early pass with his feet and put his defenders under pressure too much with his distribution throughout. (5/10)
2. Jeremy Toljan
A lot was expected of the Dortmund loanee but he was barely in the game. (5/10)
3. Emilio Izaguirre
At fault for both of the goals and didn't play well. At all. (3/10)
4. Jozo Simunovic
Needlessly stepped up in the build up to the opener and wasn't too clever at the second either. (4/10)
