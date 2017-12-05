Celtic 0 - 1 Anderlecht: How the Celtic players rated

Ratings out of ten for every Celtic player in the 1-0 defeat to Anderlecht.

Craig Gordon - 7

Had a few shots to deal with from around the edge of the area. Admittedly they were hit straight at him, but he still had to make the save them and did so with minimal fuss.

Mikael Lustig - 6

Seemed a little spooked in the opening 30 minutes trying to deal with Henry Onyekuru. Settled down after his move to centre-back.

Dedryck Boyata - 5

Defensively he was good. With the ball at his feet he was terrible, constantly gifting possession.

Jozo Simunovic - 6

Celtic’s most solid defender on the night. Shame he blotted his copybook by scoring the game’s only goal on behalf of the opposition.

Kieran Tierney - 6

Showed his typical enthusiasm for getting forward but his crosses were generally wayward. Didn’t get tight enough to Dennis Appiah in the build up to the goal.

Scott Brown - 8

Quiet first 30 minutes but then started to dictate things in the centre of the park. Excellent second half and Celtic’s best player.

Callum McGregor - 6

Was overwhelmed like the rest of his team-mates in the early going but managed to settle down and play his part.

Stuart Armstrong - 4

Woeful. Gave the ball away just about every time he had it and contributed nothing to the attack. Hooked at half-time.

James Forrest - 6

Didn’t get too many touches before being moved into the wing-back position following a change of system. Improved from that point and went close to scoring with an excellent run and shot.

Moussa Dembele - 5

He was a lot better after half-time when playing up front alongside Tom Rogic, as his ability to drift out to the left wing caused Anderlecht some problems. Another who had a dreadfully poor first half, though.

Scott Sinclair - 4

Completely ineffective again on the big stage. It’s not been a Champions League campaign to remember for the reigning Scottish Footballer of the Year.

SUBS

Olivier Ntcham - 7 - Took up more threatening positions and better care of the ball than Armstrong.

Tom Rogic - 6 - Had moments when he contributed to the attack but was largely quiet following his introduction.

Odsonne Edouard - 6 - Showed his power on a couple of occasions after replacing Dembele.

