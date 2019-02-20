Celetic boss Brendan Rodgers; We must believe we can make history

Since losing 4-2 in the Mestalla Stadium in their first-ever European fixture back in 1962, Celtic have found precious little pleasure in their trips to Spain. In the 17 visits to the country they have undertaken throughout their storied history in continental competition, they have yet to record a victory.

For Brendan Rodgers and his players, setting new standards at domestic level has become almost second nature. Tonight, as they return to the scene of their club’s European debut, they are seeking a landmark moment of an altogether different level.

If their Europa League campaign is to extend beyond the last 32, they have to somehow overturn the 2-0 deficit they somewhat meekly suffered in the first leg at Celtic Park a week ago.

Rodgers remains adamant the daunting task is not beyond them and revealed he will seek affirmation shortly before kick-off that his players share his faith.

“I’ll ask them, if we have this shot at getting through, do they believe they can win?” said Rodgers. “If they do, no matter how tentative it is, if it’s a yes – then let’s give it everything. Let’s fight, let’s tackle, let’s play. If we are going to go out, let’s give it our best shot. That’s what the players do.

“It would be nice to make another piece of history, aye. We accept the challenge. We know the perception will be that we’re out, but it’s always been that we have to find hope in relation to the games that we have and, if we believe that we can do it, even if it’s a tentative belief, if it’s a yes, you have to go for it.

“You have to play with energy and give everything and fight to the very end. If we can get the first goal, then who knows?

“If we play to our very best, it would give us an opportunity. That’s our message to the players. We are going into it feeling we can work our way into the game. Initially, we need to make sure we’re right and organised. But what’s critical is that we don’t make mistakes like we did in the first leg.

“For us, the first goal will be important but if we work our way into the game and make it difficult – and play with a speed and confidence with the ball – and score, then it’s a different mentality within the game.

“It doesn’t even have to be an early goal. The important thing is we’re stable, don’t make mistakes and concentrate. If you look at the two goals last week, we were almost going in at half-time at 0-0.

“But we make a mistake and go 1-0 down and then give away another poor goal in the second half. So, we don’t need to score an early goal – but if we can get the first goal, then that will be important.”

Rodgers, pictured, has happy childhood memories of cavorting around his living room as a nine-year-old in celebration of Northern Ireland’s famous 1-0 win over Spain in the Mestalla during the 1982 World Cup Finals.

He later had first-hand experience of victory in the imposing stadium as part of the Chelsea coaching staff who beat Valencia 2-1 in a Champions League match in 2007.

Success tonight would clearly eclipse it all for Rodgers from a personal perspective and would certainly constitute his finest European result as Celtic manager. It’s a tenure which has brought many painful defeats, including the 7-0 drubbing suffered against Barcelona in the Nou Camp in his first season in charge, Celtic’s most recent assignment in Spain prior to tonight. Whatever happens, Rodgers insists he won’t be changing his philosophy.

“We have to find a way in Europe,” he added. “So is it to defend on the edge of our 18-yard box for 90 minutes, suffer, maybe get a point or just lose 3-0 instead of 6-0? That’s not me.

“But that’s not to say I go out, just open the whole pitch up and let people run through us. You have to bear in mind that some of the heavier defeats we have taken in Europe have been against teams who have done it to other teams.

“Barcelona beat us heavily but they also did it to PSG. We’ve also had games where we just haven’t played well or we have made mistakes, like Valencia last week. What got lost was that we started the game well, but the end point is the result. I get that.

“We make mistakes and it’s about trying to bridge that gap between the level we play at domestically to then coming in against top European teams.

“We’ve shown that when we are concentrated and play to our level, we can get a result. Leipzig at home and Anderlecht away are examples. But you have to play consistently to that.

“As a club, the players will gain more out of it by having the belief and confidence to play. Fundamentally, it’s the same as how we play domestically, although of course there is more dominance there.

“It’s about how we defend, that’s the starting point. From there, you play football. At this level, it’s a different level of player, a different physicality and technical ability. At times it has been tough for us, especially if we have made mistakes.

“Valencia are a team who play on your mistakes. They are not really pressing you aggressively or coming after you. They sit in a block, that’s the philosophy and how they play. They are waiting on your mistakes, so the key is don’t make so many of them and concentrate.”