Brendan Rodgers ‘wanted by Spartak Moscow as new manager’ - reports

Brendan Rodgers is on the shorlist to be the next manager of Spartak Moscow, according to reports in Russia.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS Group

The Celtic manager has been linked with a number of jobs recently, including Manchester United, Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Rodgers admitted to turning down a summer offer from a club in China.

Spartak are on the hunt for their next boss after sacking Massimo Carrera on Monday.

The Russian Premier League side will face off against Rangers in the Europa League this coming Thursday with coach Raul Riancho in temporary charge.