Brendan Rodgers: Transfers ‘aren’t my job at Celtic’

Brendan Rodgers has played down speculation linking Celtic with a loan move for Daniel Arzani, insisting that transfers aren’t his focus at the club.

Reports emerged on Wednesday afternoon suggesting that Manchester City were close to completing the signing of the 19-year-old midfielder from sister club Melbourne City, with the Australia international likely to be sent on loan to Celtic once the transfer had been completed.

Brendan Rodgers has hinted that he has little to no involvement in Celtic's transfer business. Picture: SNS Group

• READ MORE - Celtic ‘hold talks over loan move for Australia star Daniel Arzani’

However, speaking to BBC Radio Scotland ahead of his side’s Champions league qualifier against Rosenborg, Rodgers admitted he was aware of Arzani from watching him in the World Cup but said: “There’s nothing to add to that.”

The Celtic manager continued: “Is he a Manchester City player? There’s a connection between Celtic and Man City, which started before I came here.

“It’s not my job, it’s not my focus, really. My focus is working with the players here that I have, and let’s see what players the club can bring in.”

Asked to expand on his comments by Chick Young, Rodgers stated: “I think we’re pretty clear on the profile of players we would like to have at the club.

“I work with the players that are here.

“I work with them, I improve them, and hopefully then on a Saturday or Tuesday, Wednesday night, they can perform.

“Apart from that... that’s my job.”

Rodgers’ comments come as the Hoops remain locked in talks with Hibs over Scotland international midfielder John McGinn.

The Northern Irishman conceded earlier this week that the champions may have to walk away from a potential deal if the two clubs fail to agree on a price.

The Parkhead side have had three bids for the former St Mirren youngster rejected by the Easter Road side and, so far this summer, have only brought in French striker Odsonne Edouard after a fruitful spell on loan from Paris Saint-Germain last term and goalkeeper Scott Bain, also on a permanent contract after a successful loan stint.

He added: “It’s pretty clear at this moment in time that we are under strength, from where we’ve been in the previous two seasons.

“The club is working hard in terms of trying to get in the quality that we need.”

“This is a very good squad and I really don’t want to stockpile players. We have to bring in players that are going to improve the squad, rather than just add to it.

“That takes finance and that takes money. Until we can do that, I’ll work with the players we have.”

• READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers fears Celtic squad may not be stronger after window