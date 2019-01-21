Brendan Rodgers: The Celtic Park pitch has a disease

Have your say

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has revealed the club’s playing surface is suffering with a disease.

The Celtic Park surface before Saturday's match with Airdrieonians. Picture: SNS

The turf was visibly cut up in places on Saturday as the Hoops entertained Airdrieonians in the Scottish Cup.

This was despite the club installing a hybrid surface at the cost of £1.5 million last summer.

When asked about the state of the pitch prior to his side’s match with St Mirren on Wednesday evening, Rodgers explained the situation.

He said: “There’s a disease in the surface so it’s unfortunate really.

“We have a great team of ground staff and the guys are working very hard to make that right.”